Friday:

The 12 Days of Christmas at Three Rivers Crossing runs Friday through December 23. Santa visits daily from noon to 3pm and 4 to 7pm. Photos with Santa are a $5 donation to support local charities.

Join KLOG for the Holiday Caravan to Lights in the Park on Friday at 5pm. Meet at Kelso City Hall with your decorated car; the caravan leaves at 5:30 for opening night at Tam O’Shanter Park. Entry is a suggested $5 donation. Lights in the Park runs through Christmas Eve, benefiting Kelso Rotary and the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund.

Mainstage Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life – Radio Play” Friday and Saturday at 6:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm at R.A. Long’s Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre. Tickets are $7.

R Square D hosts its Silver Belles Ball holiday square dance Friday at 7pm at the Catlin Center in Kelso. Suggested donation is $7.

Stageworks Northwest wraps up “The Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus Chronicles” with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and a 2pm Sunday matinee.

The Cinema of Horrors screens “The Christmas Horror Story” Friday and Saturday at the old Three Rivers Cinema. Tickets available at cinemaofhorrors.com.

Saturday:

The 7th Annual Longview Santa Ride is Saturday at 10am. Decorate your bike and join the 3.8-mile, 45-minute ride starting at the Civic Center Pavilion at R.A. Long Park.

The Children’s Discovery Museum hosts its Holiday Extravaganza Saturday from 10am to 5pm with crafts, games, vendors, and photos with Santa from noon to 2pm.

Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market holds its Holiday Pop-Up Market every weekend through Christmas, 11am to 5pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Castle Rock’s Festival of Lights runs Saturday from 2 to 7pm downtown with light displays, food and craft vendors, music, entertainment, activities, a Christmas parade, and photos with Santa.