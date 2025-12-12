Lassie Marie Anderson: January 4, 1938 — December 6, 2025

LONGVIEW- Lassie Marie (Kell) Anderson was born on January 4, 1938 to James F. Kell and Clara E. (Miller) Kell, in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina. She moved to Longview, Washington with her family in 1946. She attended R.A. Long High School, and married Joseph B. Anderson in 1954. They had two children, Sheila (Vanderford) and Marvin Anderson.

Lassie was a member of New Life Fellowship (Church of God) and had retired from Longview Fibre, where she worked in the box plant. For many years, she enjoyed square dancing, going to Bluegrass festivals, and loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was the beach, to watch the ocean.

Lassie collected over a thousand salt and pepper sets, and enjoyed playing games and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Lassie is survived by her daughter Sheila, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Marvin, brothers Arthur, Julius, Carl, Jesse, James (Miller), William, Harley and David. And sisters Annie Bell Warren and Bessie May Hansen.