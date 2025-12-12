Azza Harley Knowles: January 25, 2011 — November 22, 2025

LONGVIEW- Azza Harley Knowles, affectionately known as “Azza Smaza,” was born on January 25, 2011, in Longview, Washington, and left us too soon on November 22, 2025, in Kelso, Washington. She was a shining light in the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

From the very first moment she entered this world, Azza brought joy and love to her family. The memories of her first days, especially the unforgettable moment her brother, Zaxx, came into her life, are cherished by her loved ones. Azza was not just a sister; she was a fierce protector and an incredible friend, always standing up for those she loved.

A freshman at Kelso High, Azza embraced her education with infectious enthusiasm, quenching her thirst for knowledge and fostering a desire to grow. Her amazing personality and deep sense of compassion were evident in every interaction. She exuded love to everyone around her and was deeply caring toward her family and friends.

Azza had numerous passions and interests that filled her days with joy. She adored taking care of her pets, which included snakes, spiders, and her beloved dogs. Her love for animals was matched only by her creativity; she spent hours drawing and singing, bringing her imagination to life. Azza also had a passion for sports, particularly basketball, and was an engaged participant in 4-H, where she explored her love for nature and the great outdoors.

Throughout her school years, Azza accomplished many things that she wore as badges of honor. She took immense pride in becoming a big sister and was particularly proud of her perfect attendance record, never missing a single day of school over seven years. Her dedication to both her studies and her duties as a safety patrol was a reflection of her exceptional character.

Azza’s radiant spirit and remarkable achievements will forever remain in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her loving mother, Rebecca Knowles; her cherished brother, Zaxx Blaine Knowles; her uncle, Blaine Knowles; her aunt, Lilly Moyer; her uncle, Kyle Moyer; her aunt, Hayley Barto; her uncle, Ross Burton; her aunt Dewey Dale; and her cousin, Ella Knowles. Each of them remembers her with a bittersweet smile, reflecting on the moments shared and the love that will never fade.

Though Azza is no longer with us, her memory will continue to illuminate the lives of her loved ones. She joins her dear grandfather, Blaine Allen Knowles Sr., and cousin, Blaine Allen Knowles III, in eternal rest, where the bonds of family endure. Azza, with her loving heart and vibrant soul, will forever be missed but never forgotten.

Azza, Mommy is here and always will be. Love always and forever, Mommy. It just simply meant to be.