Rainier Deli and Mart Robbery Suspect Apprehended—KLOG 100.7 News

A suspect is now in custody after a robbery with a knife at Rainier Deli and Mart earlier today.

As Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the convenience store located near the Lewis and Clark Bridge and Rainier Sound Authority, it was reported that a suspect had held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money and valuables from employees and patrons. The suspect then fled with the stolen money and valuables.

The suspect, later identified as Kristopher Mann of Longview, was found a short time later by law enforcement utilizing a K9 unit.

Mann was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail under the charges of first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and theft of the first and second degree.

CCSO did not state whether or not this robbery was related to the armed robbery from earlier this week at Carnival Market.