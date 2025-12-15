Rainier Deli and Mart Robbery—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A suspect is now in custody after a robbery involving a knife at the Rainier Deli and Mart on Friday morning.

As Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the convenience store located near the Lewis and Clark Bridge and the Rainier Sound Authority, it was reported that a suspect had held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded money and valuables from employees and patrons. The suspect then fled with the stolen money and valuables.

The suspect, later identified as Kristopher Mann of Longview, was found a short time later by law enforcement using a K-9 unit.

Mann was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and first- and second-degree theft.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office did not state whether this robbery was related to the armed robbery earlier last week at the Carnival Market.