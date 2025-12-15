Peter Crawford Bridge Delays This Morning—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Rainier Deli and Mart Robbery—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 15, 2025
Travelers using the Cowlitz River Bridge on Ocean Beach Highway, also known as the Peter Crawford Bridge, should expect delays today.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says contractors will be measuring bridge dimensions as part of upcoming lighting system fabrication work.
From 10 a.m. to noon the right lane of westbound on the bridge between mileposts will be closed. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone.