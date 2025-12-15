Sinkhole in Castle Rock & Landslide in Kalama Over the Weekend—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were a few more weather-caused road issues that arose in the county over the weekend.

The first and most significant happened on Barnes Drive in Castle Rock. On Friday afternoon, it was reported that a major sinkhole caused a portion of the road in the 8700 block of Barnes Drive, near the Toutle River Resort, to close. A photo shared online shows a massive hole in the roadway, with an entire lane of the two-lane road washed away. At this time, there is no timeline for when the roadway will reopen.

There was also a landslide that reportedly affected Kalama River Road on Saturday afternoon. One lane of the roadway was blocked; the slide was cleared at around 3:45 p.m.