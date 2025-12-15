15-year-old Kelso Boy Hit By a Vehicle in Naselle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Sinkhole in Castle Rock & Landslide in Kalama Over the Weekend—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 15, 2025
A 15-year-old Kelso boy had to be life-flighted Saturday after he was hit by an SUV in Naselle.
The Washington State Patrol reported that the teen was riding a skateboard northbound on State Route 401 near Torppa Road. A 1996 Toyota RAV4, driven by 46-year-old Jolene Thorne of Rosburg, was also traveling northbound. The teen was struck in the roadway at around 6:25 p.m.
First responders confirmed the teen was down in the roadway and injured. A Life Flight helicopter was called in, and the teen was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
Thorne was not injured, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor. She faces no charges.