15-year-old Kelso Boy Hit By a Vehicle in Naselle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 15-year-old Kelso boy had to be life-flighted Saturday after he was hit by an SUV in Naselle.

The Washington State Patrol reported that the teen was riding a skateboard northbound on State Route 401 near Torppa Road. A 1996 Toyota RAV4, driven by 46-year-old Jolene Thorne of Rosburg, was also traveling northbound. The teen was struck in the roadway at around 6:25 p.m.

First responders confirmed the teen was down in the roadway and injured. A Life Flight helicopter was called in, and the teen was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Thorne was not injured, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor. She faces no charges.