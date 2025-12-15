Garage Fire on 28th Avenue in the Highlands—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a fire last evening at a detached garage at a residence in the Highlands area of Longview.

The Longview Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 200 block of 28th Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a detached garage with a working fire. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish it from the alley side; the flames were knocked down by 8:46 p.m.

Thankfully, due to the quick response, the fire did not extend to any nearby structures. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.