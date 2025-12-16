CAP Makes Change in Monthly Food Distribution—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Today, Lower Columbia CAP is doing their monthly food distribution; however, due to anticipated larger-than-average crowds, they say they’ve made some changes.

Today they are doing pickups between 8am and 2pm. All participating vehicles must arrive at the 7th Ave Fairgrounds parking lot, which is the grass lot where the Saturday Farmers Market is held. Each vehicle will receive a number and wait their turn, then they will be routed to Lower Columbia CAP to pick up food boxes when their number comes.

CAP says if your vehicle does not start at the 7th Ave Fairgrounds parking lot, you will not receive a food box. Walk-ups, however, may go directly to Lower Columbia CAP to receive a number.