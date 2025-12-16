Razor Clam Digs Starting This Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

One more chance to get some fresh clams for your holiday dinner. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved six more days of coastal razor clam digs starting this Thursday and running through next Tuesday, the 23rd.

Fish and Wildlife Recreational Razor Clam Manager Bryce Blumenthal said one thing about this time of year is that weather could be an issue, stating, “We are now in the thick of the winter digging season, so be sure to check the weather and ocean forecast before digging and plan accordingly.”

Long Beach will be open for all six days of digging. For the times of low tide, check the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.