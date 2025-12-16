Drax Puts Longview Wood Pellet Plant Project on Hold—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Drax Group, the company that announced last year it would build a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar wood pellet fuel manufacturing plant in Longview, has now put the project on indefinite hold because of issues with markets in Asia. This comes after the company cited the same reason for closing a large plant in British Columbia last month.

The company owns the nearly 50-acre site at 125 Mill Road in Longview. Drax mainly sells its pellets in Asia. In a statement from last week, the company said, “Against this backdrop, the Group does not currently expect to invest in additional capacity in the short to medium term, including the paused Longview project.”

They did, however, say they remain positive about the long-term role of their industry.