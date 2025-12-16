All County Rounds Open Other Than Two—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After last week’s storm, everything is pretty much back to normal roadwise around the local area, other than in two places.

The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works said yesterday that West Stock Road and Barnes Drive are currently the only roads still closed in the county.

As reported yesterday, Barnes Drive in Castle Rock will likely be affected for a long time; half of the two-lane roadway collapsed into the ground at the 8700 block.

Public Works did not give specifics on what is still going on with West Stock Road; it is just off Pleasant Hill Road along the Cowlitz River.