Castle Rock Woman Injured in Kalama Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Castle Rock woman was injured in a crash early yesterday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Kalama.

The Washington State Patrol says 49-year-old Dawn Wistrick of Castle Rock was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center after the truck she was riding in was rear-ended.

39-year-old Trevor Wistrick, also of Castle Rock, was driving northbound in the center lane of I-5 in a 2011 Toyota Tundra. He slowed for traffic just after 12:10 p.m. near milepost 31 when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Keith Lanan of Renton, attempted to pass on the left. This resulted in Lanan colliding with the Tundra from behind.

Trevor Wistrick, his other passenger, 22-year-old Chantelle Isaacson of Castle Rock, and Lanan were all not injured in the crash. Drugs or alcohol were not involved, and everyone was wearing a seatbelt. Lanan, however, was cited for following too closely.