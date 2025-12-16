Jury Finds Jenny Kearney Guilty in Molestation Case—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After a mistrial was declared over the summer, Jenny Kearney has now again been found guilty of the crimes of 3rd-degree child molestation and felony harassment.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says the jury came back with a guilty verdict last week after a 4-day trial. The jury also found that Kearney knowingly and unlawfully threatened to kill the victim, “placing him in reasonable fear the threat would be carried out.” Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21st, 2026.

As previously reported, Kearney, who was 50 years old at the time, forced a 15-year-old boy to touch her inappropriately while holding him at gunpoint in Ryderwood back in May of 2024.

She was found guilty of more crimes, including indecent liberties and another count of 3rd Degree Molestation, back in June, but it was found that the jury was inadvertently given a copy of a police report on Kearney called a “supplemental narrative,” which includes statements and information not admitted or testified to during the trial, leading to the judge declaring a mistrial.

On May 30th, 2024, police arrived at a home in the 600 block of Mose Street in Ryderwood after a man reported a teen ran into his home saying a woman chased him with a gun. The teen says Kearney made inappropriate comments to him while he was at her home doing yard work. He said she was taking shots of alcohol while a gun sat in a holster on the counter.

The victim says that Kearney demanded he touch her; Kearney later told authorities that she was raped by him. The victim’s mother, however, said that Kearny claimed to her that nothing happened.