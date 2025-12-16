Carl “Skip” Owen West Jr.: March 17, 1943 – November 15, 2025

KELSO- It is with a deep sense of sadness and reverence that we announce the peaceful passing of Carl Owen “Skip” West Jr., who departed this life on November 15th, 2025, at his residence in Kelso, Washington, aged 82, to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. Born in Calais, Maine, on March 17, 1943, Skip lived a life that was as remarkable as the man himself.

A dedicated Paper Maker by profession, Skip poured his heart and soul into the Pulp & Paper industry until his retirement in 2005. With a strong work ethic and an unyielding commitment to his craft, he was a respected figure in his field. He was fond of taking his picnic basket to work, a symbol of the special lunch prepared by his beloved wife, Joan. After retirement, Skip and Joan traveled extensively to visit family and experience the warmth of the sun and the buzz of the lake life, always looking forward to the next adventure.

Skip had a deep affection for church and family. The Sunday services were a source of spiritual nourishment for him, and he cherished the fellowship it offered. Skip was an avid baseball enthusiast and delighted in watching games with his family or enjoying a game in solitude. The memories of his hunting expeditions and ice fishing adventures in Maine, before his move to Washington in 1979, remained dear to his heart.

He is preceded in death by his son Carl Anthony West, his parents Carl West Sr. and Dorothy West, his brother in laws, Steve Croman, John Appleby, John Hull, and sister-in-law Brenda Appleby. Skip is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Joan; his sons Carl West and wife Diana, and Stephen West and wife Anna; grandchildren Kendra Knight and husband Raymond, Shayne West, and Tessa West and fiancé Wayne Stalker; great-grandchildren Harliene, Emma Jayne, Skylar, Shiloh, and Keegan, as well as foster great-grandchildren Gracie and Tiffany. He also leaves behind his sister Linda Croman, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia Hull, Barbara and Robert Blake, Coleen and Frederick Fox, Marion and John O’Ray and a host of loving nephews and nieces.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the friends and family who visited and offered their support. Special thanks go out to Pastor Rick Kennedy and his wife Kelli, as well as the hospice team who provided valuable care during Skip’s final days.

After a Celebration of Life and Burial in Calais, Maine, A local Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 10 at New Song Church (Lexington), 161 Aaron Dr., Kelso, WA.