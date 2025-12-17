Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Reports Scams—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout: “It’s the most… fraudulent time… of the year…”

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill has put out a notice that there have been several scam calls reported in recent weeks in which suspects claim to be deputies. They use some of the same names as actual deputies.

Brightbill said that local law enforcement officers, whether from the Sheriff’s Office or other police departments, do not collect payments. They also do not call regarding traffic tickets, court fines, or fees, and they do not call to take bail payments for family members. Not to mention, they do not take unusual forms of payment like Bitcoin and gift cards.

If you are ever suspicious about a call claiming to be law enforcement, get their phone number and hang up. Then call your local law enforcement agency and report it.