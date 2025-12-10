Carnival Market Armed Robbery—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Jim Walsh Pre-Files Bill to Repeal Sales and Use Taxes on Services for Schools & Nonprofits—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 10, 2025
A suspect is at large after an armed robbery last evening at the Carnival Market on West Side Highway.
The 911 call came in around 9 p.m. A Hispanic male reportedly entered the store with a handgun before fleeing in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as about 6-foot-1 with a large build, wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask.
Arriving officers searched the area but were unable to locate him. The incident remains under investigation.