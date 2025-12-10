Jim Walsh Pre-Files Bill to Repeal Sales and Use Taxes on Services for Schools & Nonprofits—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We’re just over a month out from the 2026 Washington State legislative session, and one of our local state representatives is already getting to work by pre-filing a bill.

19th District Representative Jim Walsh, a Republican, has introduced a proposal to reverse what he calls “the costly and misguided state sales-tax expansion that is now hitting Washington’s public schools and nonprofits.”

In a release, Walsh said the sales tax signed into law last year is hurting public schools around the state. He says his bill would exempt public schools and certain nonprofits from paying sales and use taxes on a broad range of contracted services, including technology support, web development, communications, and training.

Walsh says the bill would fix what he describes as a mess caused by previously passed Democratic legislation.