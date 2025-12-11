Rodney Lee Nelson: November 25, 1946 – November 20, 2025

KELSO- Rodney Lee Nelson passed away on November 20, 2025, at the age of 78 at his home in Kelso, WA after a long battle with cancer and heart failure.

Rodney was born in Leola, South Dakota on November 25, 1946, to Melvin and Inez Nelson. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1965. After graduation, Rod was employed at various auto repair shops in Longview, WA. He eventually partnered with Jim Lichty in 1968 to form Lichty-Nelson Auto Repair, which led to Rod Nelson Auto Repair in 1975.

Rodney married Sue Mickelson in 1969, and their son Jason Nelson was born in 1976. Rod & Sue later divorced.

Rod was an avid Hot Rod, Harley, and Boat enthusiast. He enjoyed routinely meeting with friends. He also enjoyed his time with friends at “Lodge” and car shows. He loved taking Jason racing motorcycles and quads throughout the west coast for years. He also enjoyed boating with friends and family.

He is survived by his son Jason Nelson and grandsons Brock & Graham Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin & Inez Nelson, and his sister Kathy Johns.

Rodney will be missed but never forgotten.