Ruperto Aguayo Sentenced Following Grant Hadler Manslaughter Conviction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Court has ruled that justice for Grant is 8.5 years. After being convicted of manslaughter back in October, 45-year-old Ruperto Aguayo of Kelso was given his sentence in the 2023 death of Grant Hadler yesterday; it was eight and a half years in state prison. He is also required to attend anger-management and alcohol-abuse classes, and to submit to regular drug testing.

Aguayo was convicted of first-degree manslaughter but acquitted of the later-added second-degree murder charge he faced. On February 19th, 2023 Aguayo assaulted Hadler after a ride from a Tavern in Longview. Hadler was found in the streets with bad injuries and intoxicated; he later went into cardiac arrest and then died after a week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Aguayo’s then-girlfriend (now wife) told police Hadler sexually advanced on her during the ride, and Aguayo admitted to hitting him because of that.

In a social media post yesterday, Hadler’s widow, Sherry Hadler, said, “While I believe a more severe sentence may be warranted, the judge’s verdict demonstrates a commitment to justice.”