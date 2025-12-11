Cowlitz River to Rise Due to Increased Discharge from Mayfield Dam—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz River is expected to rise even more starting this afternoon. According to a release from Lewis County Fire District #2, Tacoma Power will be increasing discharge from the Mayfield Dam. They plan to increase the discharge from 14,600 cubic feet per second to 23,000 cubic feet per second, or even higher near midnight. They estimate the water may rise by about 2.5 feet. Be advised that this could cause higher risks of flooding in low-lying areas along the river.