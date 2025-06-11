Graziano Del Zotto: December 22, 1939 — May 19, 2025

LONGVIEW- Graziano Del Zotto, widely known as Gary, passed away suddenly, but peacefully on May 19, 2025 in Longview, Washington. He was a distinguished gentleman with a quick wit and a friendly greeting to everyone. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and whose presence will be deeply missed.

Graziano was born on December 22, 1939 in Maniago, Italy and baptized before Epiphany and often quipped the bells were rung in his honor. He emigrated to the United States when he was 15 ½ years old. He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in 1958. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering at La Salle College and Master of Science degree in Engineering at Penn State. He later became an entrepreneur and started DZM Enterprises, a company specializing in precision tools for electronic assembly for which he worked until he semi-retired. For many years he was a substitute teacher, for the Philadelphia School System, teaching and tutoring Math, Physics, and Spanish; a job he found very meaningful.

Graziano had a love of knowledge, languages, word search puzzles, and reading crime/mystery novels. He enjoyed swimming at the YMCA, reading in the lobby, and visiting with other members. He liked going to the library and meeting the weekly coffee klatch group at McDonald’s. He favored classic TV, a good Western, and intellectual game shows. He was highly intelligent and loved learning new things.

He is survived by his only child, a daughter, Christina Del Zotto; a younger brother Ezio Del Zotto; sister-in-law Sharon Del Zotto; and many other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and a sister.

Graziano was a very devout Catholic, who always lived faithfully and worshipped daily. He volunteered for numerous duties at the parish and counted the offering for decades. He was a long-time resident of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania before moving to Longview, Washington to be closer to his daughter.

Graziano’s most cherished accomplishment was his family. He was affectionately known as Tootsie by his brother Ezio and Ziano (pronounced Shah no) to his nephews. He had an extremely compassionate heart for his family and took great care of his friends. Graziano was known for his kindness and unselfish generosity, given freely at the drop of a hat, without hesitation. He cherished the simple pleasures in life and a good glass of wine. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of service, charity, and love.

Arrivederci in Cielo! (See you in Heaven!)

A Memorial Service was held at Steele Chapel, Longview Memorial Park, in Longview, Washington, on June 9, at 12:00 pm. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Genevieve Parish, in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, on June 13, at 10 am. A Graveside Internment will immediately follow the service at 11 am, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.