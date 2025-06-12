Kelso Artist Selected to Compete in Inked Magazine Cover Competition—Klog 100.7 News

Graziano Del ZottoJune 11, 2025
Kelso artist, content creator, and entrepreneur Kelsi Waible has been selected to compete in the national Inked Magazine Cover Competition, a campaign that celebrates empowerment and creativity through body art.
Waible says that if she wins, she plans to donate $2,000 to PAWS—the Progressive Animal Welfare Society—because of their shared values around second chances and healing. She says her campaign is focused on self-expression, compassion, and making a positive impact in the community.
Vote for Waible at: https://originals.inkedmag.com/2025/kelsi-waible