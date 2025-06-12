Longview City Council Preview—Klog 100.7 News

Tonight the Longview City Council has a packed agenda, including improvements near the Cowlitz Tribe Headquarters, solid waste and recycling rate hikes, and the creation of a homelessness task force.

The Solid Waste & Recycling Fund is requesting a 15% rate increase to maintain its minimum fund balance and ensure future financial stability.

The new homelessness task force will consist of a three-councilmember subcommittee. It follows last week’s adoption of a resolution of zero tolerance for crime in city parks.

The walking and biking improvements near the Cowlitz Tribe Headquarters are being revisited after the item was delayed last month. At that time, concerns were raised over added bike lanes, and Councilmember Mary Alice Wallis was not present. The topic returns tonight with the full council in attendance.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Longview City Council Chambers.