RiverCities Transit Announces Two New Routes—Klog 100.7 News

RiverCities Transit is expanding its service with the addition of two new routes launching July 1: Route 433 and Route 511.

Route 433 will connect Longview to the Rainier Senior/Community Center, with five weekday departures from Longview and four return trips from Rainier. The new service is funded by a Federal Transit Administration grant, with support from the Oregon and Washington State Departments of Transportation, and matching funds from the Cowlitz Transit Authority and the City of Rainier.

Route 511 will run between the Cowlitz Transit Center and Vancouver’s 99th Street Transit Center, with stops at Kalama Toteff Park, the Woodland Park & Ride, and the Cowlitz Reservation at Ilani. Until new buses arrive, the route will offer three daily trips to Vancouver and two to Ilani, scheduled to align with C-TRAN Route 48 for easy transfers into Vancouver.