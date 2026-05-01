Skamokawa Assaults UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A suspect was taken into custody last evening after three people suffered major head injuries earlier this week in Skamokawa.

In a release this morning, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect, a 30-year-old Black male who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. yesterday.

This came after Wednesday, when there was an incident in the 300 block of East Valley Road in Skamokawa that prompted several 911 calls about three victims with possible gunshot wounds to the head. When EMTs arrived on the scene, it was determined this was not the case; rather, the victims had blunt-force injuries to the head from a weapon. One person was life-flighted, while the other two were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The incident prompted a major law enforcement response that night, but the suspect fled the scene. However, yesterday morning he returned to the residence where the incident occurred, and which he reportedly lives at, and barricaded himself inside. This led to another large law enforcement response, including the Lower Columbia SWAT team. The man was taken into custody by 7 p.m.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, nor have the circumstances leading to the assaults.