Ocean Beach Spa Prostitution Arrest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a not-so-happy ending earlier this week after a West Longview massage parlor raid led to one person being arrested for suspected prostitution.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into Ocean Beach Spa started nearly three years ago after reports that the spa was operating as a location to solicit prostitution under the disguise of a “massage parlor.”

From January to March of this year, deputies observed only male customers entering the business and staying for prolonged periods of time, while female customers only stayed inside for a short time before leaving and never returning. Investigators observed an unknown Asian female, later identified as Meirong Zou, routinely operating the business. Continued investigation, however, showed the business was also advertising two other Asian females on escort websites soliciting sex.

On April 1st, an undercover operation was conducted. A detective sent a text message to the number listed on the doorway requesting a time to schedule an appointment. The text led to a sexual conversation and an appointment. When the undercover detective arrived, they said Zou exited one of the rooms in pink silk lingerie. While in the back room, Zou allegedly attempted to pull down the detective’s underwear during the massage; however, she was told no. At the end of it, the undercover detective asked if they took payment for sex, and Zou reportedly nodded yes and agreed to do that the next time.

Then, just this Wednesday, there was another operation after they agreed on a 3 p.m. appointment. Detectives executed a search warrant and entered the business, where they found Zou. They were able to detain her and find her cellphone to confirm that they had communicated with her. She was the only one found inside the business. While searching, the Sheriff’s Office found items including condoms, lubricants, and nearly $600 in cash. Her vehicle and a nearby apartment were also searched under warrant; in both locations, more contraceptives, lubricant, and cash were found.

Zou was placed under arrest and booked on 2nd Degree Promoting Prostitution.