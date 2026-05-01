Rick Dahl Announces Reelection Campaign—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County Commissioner Rick Dahl has announced that he wants to stay in his role for another four years. Dahl, a Republican, announced yesterday that he “will file to run next week for another term and continue the goal of keeping government out of your pocket and out of your day-to-day lives!”

Dahl is currently the longest-serving commissioner. He won in 2022 after beating his predecessor John Jabusch by just under 5%.