Rick Dahl Announces Reelection Campaign—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Cowlitz County Commissioner Rick Dahl has announced that he wants to stay in his role for another four years. Dahl, a Republican, announced yesterday that he “will file to run next week for another term and continue the goal of keeping government out of your pocket and out of your day-to-day lives!”
Dahl is currently the longest-serving commissioner. He won in 2022 after beating his predecessor John Jabusch by just under 5%.