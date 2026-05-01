Update on Ocean Beach Highway Crash Early Thursday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department has released some more details on that bad crash early yesterday morning at the 4100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, just west of McDonald’s.

Both vehicles had reportedly been traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when they collided, and it is believed that both drivers were impaired. Pictures they posted show both vehicles extremely mangled off the roadway, with a truck on its top and a passenger car on its side. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.

The charges or names of the drivers involved have not been released.