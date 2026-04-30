Dorian Stephen Semling: April 27, 2006 – April 13, 2026

ST. HELENS- Dorian Stephen Semling, age 19, passed away April 13, 2026 in Saint Helens, Oregon. He was born April 27, 2006 in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his father Brian Semling, his grandparents Stephen and Sheila Semling, his 2 aunts Kate Olson and Amy Sweazy, and cousins Cody Sweazy and Jessica Sweazy, plus other aunts, uncles, cousins, close family and friends.

As a child, Dorian’s big smile warmed every room he walked into. He had a lot of curiosity for science and loved being outdoors, he enjoyed Boy Scouts, band and spending time with his 4 legged friends Tzoudi and Mishka. He was full of adventure, curiosity, and questions and was always eager to explore the world and connect with others. Dorian had a creative soul–he found unique ways to express himself through music, art and writing, he loved jazz, playing his saxophone and writing novels. Dorian enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his dad hiking, exploring and camping, and had big dreams for the future as he had started training to become a private pilot.

Dorian was deeply loved by his friends and family, who saw the kindness, curiosity and love behind his eyes and through his amazingly bright smile. He had a special way of making others feel seen, often reaching out to support those around him–even when he may have been struggling.

Dorian’s death has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him. It is a tragic reminder that the challenges young people face today are real and often hidden beneath the surface. No one is immune, and every life lost is one too many. Our greatest wish is that Dorian’s story may help another young person feel less alone–and choose to reach out for help.

Dorian would’ve wanted a celebration of life instead of a funeral service, so we will be honoring this by holding a celebration of life in Dorian’s honor on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 o’clock, at Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens, OR 97051.

Dorian will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Thank you for keeping our family in your prayers during this heartbreaking time.