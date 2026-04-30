Overnight Rollover Crash on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was an overnight rollover crash on Ocean Beach Highway in West Longview that reportedly resulted in injuries.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue says that emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash at 4013 Ocean Beach Highway, just west of McDonald’s, a little before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two men trapped inside an upside-down truck, while the occupants of the other vehicle were able to get themselves out of a passenger car that was on its side.

Firefighters on scene stabilized the truck on its top and were able to get the occupants out safely. Those two men were quickly taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. The two occupants of the passenger car were evaluated on scene; one of them was transported by another Cowlitz 2 medic unit, and the other by Longview Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.