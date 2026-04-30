3 Hospitalized After Blunt Force Head injuries in Skamokawa—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office has posted clarifying a major scare in the Skamokawa Valley area yesterday.

Originally, a 911 call reported three people had suffered gunshot wounds to the head; however, that was later found not to be the case. Deputies responded to the 300 block of East Valley Road in Skamokawa and found three people with head wounds. Those head wounds were reportedly blunt-force injuries from a weapon, rather than gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel responded and treated the victims; one of them was life-flighted and the other two were taken by ambulance. Their current condition is not known.

The Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect fled on foot and may have been driving a white and tan vehicle.

More details will be released when they become available.