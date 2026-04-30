Justin Fegles Located—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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The Longview man who was reported missing late last week has reportedly been found.
The family put out an update yesterday saying that 48-year-old Justin Fegles was found; they did not say what exactly led to his disappearance.
Fegles reportedly went missing last Friday and was said to be suffering from some mental health issues.