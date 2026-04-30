First Half Property Taxes Due Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Today is the final day you can get your first-half 2026 property taxes turned in before they are late in Cowlitz County. Tax statements should have been mailed to property owners at the end of February. If you did not receive your statement, you can call the Treasurer’s Office at 360-577-3060.

There are a few different ways that you can pay. For online payments, go to the Cowlitz County Treasurer’s website. Payments can also be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office at 207 4th Avenue in Kelso, or paid there in person or by a drop box. Mailed payments must be postmarked by today to avoid interest charges.