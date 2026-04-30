Delays on I-5 in Kelso Today for Cable Barrier Repairs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There could be delays on I-5 in both directions this morning in Kelso as cable barrier repairs are being done.

The Washington Department of Transportation says they will be closing the left lane in both directions of I-5. Work will be happening on the northbound side just north of Exit 39 for Allen Street at milepost 38.8 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then the southbound work will be happening between the on-ramp from Exit 40 for Brynion Street and the Exit 39 off-ramp from 11 to 11:30 a.m.