Friday:

There’s a Spring Book Sale this weekend at the Longview Public Library. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most books are $1.00, media and pocketbooks are 2 for $1.00, and specially priced books are marked as such. On Sunday, fill a grocery bag for just $7.

The Longview Pioneer Lions are selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheese corn every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Safeway. All proceeds stay right here in town.

The First Friday Cruise Commerce has become a tradition! Hosted by the Cowlitz County Cruisers, all cars are welcome to cruise down Commerce in downtown Longview from 6 to 9 p.m. and, along the way, stop in any open businesses and get some local shopping done.

Live jam with an open mic and a lot of dancing. It’s every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Friday at the Catlin Grange in Kelso, always starting at 6 p.m.

Kelso High School Drama is putting on The Little Mermaid. This musical is great for all ages and runs this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available at Kelso High, with special prices for seniors and students.

The Musical of Musicals opens this weekend at Stageworks Northwest. It is one story spun into five different delightful musicals in this hilarious satire of musical theater. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Saturday:

The Longview Cardboard Boat Regatta is back on July 2nd at Lake Sacajawea. This year’s theme is “250 Years of America!” There will be another free cardboard distribution this Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in the Red Barn near the main parking lot. Get your free cardboard and sign up to sail.

The annual Blooming Browsing Market is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kelso United Methodist-Presbyterian Church on Cowlitz Way. You’ll find pots of flowers and herbs, home-baked goodies, and craft items. Market proceeds go to local charities.

The Dock Market, a vibrant community market, will be at Hemlock Plaza on Lake Sacajawea Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring over 50 crafters and artisans with handmade goods, garden items, food, and more.

Don’t miss the LCCA Home Show, this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Three Rivers Crossing mall in Kelso! It’s all free, and you can connect with trusted pros in construction, flooring, windows, landscaping, and more. Bring the kids for the LEGO Build Competition, sponsored by Woodstove Warehouse, happening Saturday at 11 a.m., with prizes for ages 5 to 12.

Don’t miss the 16th Annual CARES Campaign Dinner—Raising the Curtain on Care! This Saturday at the Cowlitz Expo Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m. Get your tickets now at choblv.org.