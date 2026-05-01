William “Billy” Arza Wright Jr.: Oct 28, 1961 – Apr 20, 2026

ST. HELENS- With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William “Billy” Arza Wright, Jr., age 64 on April 20, 2026, of St. Helen’s, Oregon. Billy was born on October 28, 1961, in Ogden, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Wright and Karin Neumaier. Billy touched many lives with his kindness, friendliness and caring. He was a passionate fisherman; he cherished his salmon fishing trips to Alaska with his friends and was an avid sports fan – especially the Raiders. He was a beloved member of the Dillard’s Moorage and local community. He loved living there in his houseboat and had wonderful neighbors. His faithful dog, Rip was always by his side. He was a Manager at Central City Concern in Portland and was a respected and dedicated employee and who considered his co-workers his extended family. He leaves behind his son, Chris Dominguez (Deidre) and 4 granddaughters, as well as his sister, Debbie Woods (Dave), his brother, John (Carrie) and brother Robert. He was loved by his two nieces, three nephews and their families. He will be dearly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at St. Helen’s Elk Lodge #1999 on Thursday, May 21st, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Billy, your family and friends will miss the laughter and friendship you brought to this world.