Richard John Hickey Sr.: August 10, 1941 – April 6, 2026

LONGVIEW- The world lost a truly remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend on April 16, 2026. Richard John Hickey, Sr. peacefully departed this life surrounded by his family. He was 84. He will be remembered for his kindness, humor, compassion, and generosity, and we take comfort in knowing he has made his way to the Promised Land.

Richard (“Rich”) was born on August 10, 1941, in Mitchell, South Dakota—the hometown of the world-famous Corn Palace. He was the son of Frank Patrick Hickey, who owned and operated Hickey Roofing Company, an old-school tarandmop roofing business, and Claire Matilda Hickey (née Middlen), an accomplished schoolteacher. Rich grew up with an older brother, Robert Francis, and an older sister, Phyllis Ann, who were ten and twelve years his senior and always looked out for their beloved “kid brother.”

He was raised where South Dakota winter snow piled higher than his head and tunnels were carved through drifts. Growing up in a devout Roman Catholic household, Rich was educated by the Sisters at Notre Dame Elementary School in Mitchell, who instilled in him a lifelong devotion to the Church. He faithfully served as an altar boy at Sunday Mass and proudly retained his lefthandedness—despite popular stories of the era, the nuns never managed to convert him to being a “righthander.”

After his father’s passing in 1951 at the age of 59, Rich and his mother followed his sister Phyllis to the sunnier and far less snowy climate of Ventura, California. There, he completed high school, dabbled in college, and met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Hopkins, at the iconic Foster’s Freeze across the street from Ventura Senior High School.

Rich and Betty were married in 1963 and went on to raise three sons: Patrick, Richard, and Steven. (One of those children even saved him from the draft in 1965—“you’re welcome, Dad!”) He was immensely proud of his boys and later took great joy in being a grandfather to three grandsons, as well as many beloved grandfurbabies.

Rich had an extraordinary gift for connecting with people. His charm, humor, and Midwestern disposition could soften the grumpiest personality and put anyone at ease within minutes. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. As a father, he was loving, caring, and endlessly present—and he kept his family laughing (and groaning) with a steady stream of dad jokes, including the infamous and everpopular “pull my finger,” especially cherished by his preadolescent sons. Throughout his life, he formed countless friendships that he held close to his heart.

Alongside people, Rich loved mechanical things—especially cars. By conservative count, he owned more than 40 vehicles over the years (not all at once, thankfully), ranging from his ’57 Ford, to his phoenix from the ashes ’38 Ford hot rod, to his 2021 Hyundai hybrid with a solarpanel roof. Though a dedicated motorhead, he later mastered construction, retaining wall building, laminate flooring installation, and countless other home repair projects—often guided by the loving direction of his wife.

It was Rich’s passion for mechanics and “greasy elbows” that led him into the world of industrial supply, specifically bearings. From Ventura to Modesto, California, and finally to Longview, Washington, Rich became known simply as the bearing guy. Show him a bearing—or even just a photo of one—and he could instantly recite the make, model, type, dimensions, and every detail needed to get equipment running again. When you called King Bearing, you were warmly greeted by: “King Bearing… this is Rich.” His customers relied deeply on his unmatched knowledge, professionalism, and friendliness.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Betty, and their three sons, who were a constant source of pride and joy throughout his life: Patrick and Geddy Hickey of Washington, Richard and Tracy Hickey of Oregon, and Steven and Candace Hickey of Washington. He leaves behind his beloved grandsons Garrett, Saxon, and Sabin, who filled Rich and Betty’s lives with countless hours of joy and cherished memories. He is also survived by his brother Robert Hickey and wife Anne, and their sons Reed and Neil Hickey.

Richard was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Hickey and her husband Walter, and he will be lovingly remembered by their daughters Kathy, Karen, and Roberta.

He is further survived by extended family members who will miss him deeply, including Bill and Darlene Hopkins and their son Clay; John and Marie Hopkins and their children David, Kevin, and Sarah; Robert Hopkins; and John Geever and wife Elizabeth, along with John’s children Joe and Margot—whom Rich will surely reconnect with their beloved mother, Margaret Geever (Hopkins), who preceded him in death in 2014.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso, Washington, on May 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to Alzheimer’s Disease International.