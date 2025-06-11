Woman Hospitalized & Driver Taken Into Custody After Child Custody Incident—Klog 100.7 News

A woman was hospitalized and a driver was arrested following a child custody-related incident in Longview yesterday afternoon.

Longview Police Captain Branden McNew says officers were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after several 911 callers reported seeing a woman hanging onto the outside of a moving minivan on Morse Park Way, the vehicle was seen heading toward Ocean Beach Highway.

Responding officers located the silver minivan with the woman still clinging to the outside while the vehicle was being driven erratically. A young child was also spotted inside the van.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The pursuit ended near 24th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard when the van abruptly stopped after striking another vehicle, causing the woman to fall to the ground. The driver then tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

The woman was transported by ambulance with injuries. The incident remains under investigation.