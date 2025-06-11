Woman’s Father’s Ashes Stolen Out of Truck on 37th Avenue—Klog 100.7 News

A local woman says she lost something priceless to her overnight Monday—her father’s ashes.

Tammy Esquivel says someone broke into her truck in front of her home on 37th Avenue and unknowingly took a container holding her father’s remains. While other items were also stolen, she says the ashes are all she wants back—no questions asked.

Esquivel said that person could leave the ashes back on the truck they took them from or on the sidewalk next to the vehicle.

