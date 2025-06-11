Calls for Stop-Work Order to Be Extended on Port’s Rail Expansion Project—Klog 100.7 News

The industrial accident last week in Woodland involving the company Rotschy Inc. is now having extended consequences in Longview. A stop-work order was issued last week on the Port of Longview’s $44 million Rail Expansion Project, and the Daily News reports that Port Commissioner Jeff Wilson has now called for that order to be extended. As it currently stands, it is only in effect through this Friday.

As previously reported, Rotschy was awarded the contract earlier this year after submitting the lowest bid. Wilson says he wants the stop-work order to remain in place until Rotschy meets additional safety requirements for the project.

Concerns over Rotschy’s safety record were raised even before last week’s accident in Woodland. The company has had multiple violations with the Department of Labor & Industries in recent years, including a high-profile incident in which a 16-year-old lost both legs.