New St. Helens High School Principal—Klog 100.7 News

The St. Helens School District recently announced its new permanent superintendent—and now, they’ve rounded out their leadership team by naming a new principal at St. Helens High School.

The district has promoted from within, selecting current Assistant Principal Robby Plowman to take over the top job. He will officially begin the role on July 1st, replacing Acting Principal Charlotte Ellis, who stepped in after former Principal Katy Wagner was placed on administrative leave.

Wagner resigned in April and is currently facing felony charges for allegedly failing to report sexual abuse involving students, as required in her role as a mandatory reporter.

Plowman has served as assistant principal for the past two years. In a statement, he praised Ellis, saying, “Dr. Ellis has been an incredible mentor to me, laying the foundation for school improvement, and I will continue to work closely with her as a mentor. With our wonderful students, families and staff, I know the best days are ahead for SHHS.”