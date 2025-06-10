Cameron Winslow Burns: February 18, 2002 – May 24, 2025

ST. HELENS- Cameron Winslow Burns, born on February 18, 2002, was a loving and kind young man whose soul longed to be with the creator, too soon. He departed this earthly life on May 24, 2025. Cameron Burns is survived by his mother, Asia, and stepfather, Len, as well as his siblings Tommie and Aaron Burns, and Elizabeth and William Wynne. He will also be remembered by his lifelong friends and the pẽna family, his second family. Cameron Burns was a hardworking young man who was grateful for learning the benefit of not doing things in half measures. He was a bilingual speaker and singer. He was a talented skateboarder, soccer player and a handsome ginger. Cameron Burns worked a handful of jobs, but none that he learned so much and appreciated him like Western Pacific, a manufacturing doors. Just last year, Cameron invited us to his company picnic at Oaks Park and was proud to give that picnic and amusement park experience to his parents and baby brother William Wynne, a gift earned by his labor. Known as a good friend and a seeker of truth, Cameron was not afraid to ask the big questions, about meaning and purpose. He was so young and independent but also surrounded by friends and family who loved and supported him. Cameron lived and loved wholeheartedly, although he used discretion about who he revealed his whole self too. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him, None so much as his family. Cameron- be joyful on your journey. We will keep seeing your spirit in the swallowtail butterflies, sparrows and orange dragonflies. We will be loving you from afar.