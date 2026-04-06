Yoriko Nickerson: January 18, 1952 — March 29, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Yoriko Nickerson, age 74, died on March 29,2026 at 4:55am at St. Johns Hospital. She didn’t want to lose the battle to Cancer. She didn’t want to lose any time with loved ones. She fought to stay another day going through a great deal. Her mind was strong while her body was weak. We will always remember her as a good mom and grandmother and hold a winning place in our hearts.