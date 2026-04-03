Kelso PD Investigating Long Ave Shooting—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso Police Department says they are investigating a shooting overnight that resulted in a Kelso man being life-flighted.

Officers were dispatched around 10:05 p.m. to 411 Long Avenue in West Kelso, right across from the Kelso Virtual Academy. There, they contacted several witnesses who said they saw a dispute between two people in a parking lot. The witnesses said the suspect left in a red or maroon-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, and fired several shots at another male in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, and the victim had left as well. They later learned that a 35-year-old man had been driven to St. John Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was then taken by life flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Kelso Police Detectives at (360) 423-1270 and reference case #26-4918.