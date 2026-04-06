Harold William “Bill” Dolph, Jr.: 1933 – 2026

Harold William “Bill” Dolph, Jr, passed away at home on March 29, 2026 surrounded by the love of his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, proud Marine, and gifted artist, Bill lived a life shaped by service, creativity, and quiet dedication.

Bill attended RA Long High School with the Class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1958 and was stationed in Japan during his enlistment, carrying great pride in his service throughout his life. After returning home, Bill found love when he met his wife, Donna. They were married and together raised three children—Bill, Jeff, and Deanna—building a family that remained at the heart of Bill’s life.

Bill worked for many years at Weyerhaeuser and retired in 1996 after a long and steady career. In 1995, he experienced the great loss of his beloved wife, Donna.

Beyond his work and family, Bill was an artist at heart. He had a deep love for painting and photography and was drawn to modern art and cars, often combining those passions in his artwork. His paintings reflected a modern artistic style, capturing motion, form, and color with a unique personal touch. Through his art and photography, Bill found both joy and self-expression.

Later in life, Bill found companionship and love again when he married Ferryl. Through this marriage, Bill was blessed with step-sons Rick, Bob, Randy, Russ, and Ryan. Together, Bill and Ferryl enjoyed traveling and sharing the quieter pleasures of retirement, appreciating time spent together and the beauty of the world around them.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ferryl; his children, Bill, Jeff, and Deanna; his step-sons Rick, Bob, Randy, and Russ; his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brothers Mike, John, and Larry. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his step-son Ryan, and his sister Joanne.

Bill will be remembered for his service to his country, his devotion to family, his steady presence, and his creative spirit. His legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren, extended family, and the art he so lovingly created.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bill’s life at a Celebration of Life gathering on April 11, held at the LCC Rose Center for the Arts, anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. All who knew and loved Bill are welcome to come share memories, stories, and honor a life well lived.