West Kelso Road Closure For Utility Connections—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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There is a road closure starting today in West Kelso as private utility connections are being installed.
The work will take place on Southwest 2nd Avenue between Lincoln Street and Catlin Street, behind the Sons of Norway building. Improvements will include water and sewer service connections for a private residence, and the project is expected to take about a week.
The contractor, Full Circle Construction, will be contacting affected residents throughout the construction process.