Catlin Rotary Spray Park Reopening Tomorrow—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Some exciting news for kids looking to cool off with the unofficial start of summer this weekend: the city of Kelso has announced that the Catlin Rotary Spray Park is reopening tomorrow.

The spray park originally reopened at the end of last summer in August after years of revitalization work. Located at 106 NW 8th Avenue, the park is a community recreational facility that gives children of all ages a place to play and cool off during warm weather.