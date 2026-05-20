Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Announces Personnel Changes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced several recent personnel changes yesterday.

Detective Ryan Cruser retired at the end of April after three decades with the department. During his career, he served as a deputy, Drug Task Force agent, sergeant, field training officer, and boat operator.

Sheriff Brad Thurman also announced that Landen Jones has been promoted to sergeant to fill the position left open by Cruser’s retirement. Sgt. Jones has been with the department since 2014 after serving in the United States Army. He has served as an officer in charge and as a member of the Lower Columbia SWAT team.